UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-80/94 after motorcycle crash

GARY — Lanes were reopened after a motorcycle crash caused closures on Interstate 80/94 Friday evening during rush hour.

Around 5:30 p.m. police responded to a crash on westbound I-80/94 at the 9.5 mile marker in Gary near the Broadway Street exit, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot. Around 6:30 p.m. all lanes in the area were reopened.

The motorcyclist crashed into the inside shoulder and refused to be transported for medical treatment.

The incident was a single-vehicle crash and a semi was not involved as original police reports indicated, Indiana State Police said.

