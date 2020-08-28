 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-80/94 after motorcycle crash
This Indiana Department of Transportation traffic cam shows traffic on I-80/94 near Broadway Avenue, a short distance form the crash.

GARY — Lanes were reopened after a motorcycle crash caused closures on Interstate 80/94 Friday evening during rush hour.

Around 5:30 p.m. police responded to a crash on westbound I-80/94 at the 9.5 mile marker in Gary near the Broadway Street exit, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot. Around 6:30 p.m. all lanes in the area were reopened.  

The motorcyclist crashed into the inside shoulder and refused to be transported for medical treatment.

The incident was a single-vehicle crash and a semi was not involved as original police reports indicated, Indiana State Police said. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

