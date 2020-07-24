UPDATE: Lanes reopened after multi-vehicle crash closed part of Borman Expressway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — All eastbound lanes of the Borman Expressway near Calumet Avenue were reopened by about 1:20 p.m. Friday after a crash involving several vehicles had closed part of the road, Indiana State Police said.

INDOT traffic cameras in the area showed traffic had largely returned to normal Friday afternoon. Earlier, they showed first responder vehicles and a crash that appeared to involve several semitrailers.

The leftmost and center-left eastbound lanes had been closed near about 11:20 a.m. while emergency crews were responding to the scene, police said.

By noon, the closure had been reduced to only the leftmost lane, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

Police did not immediately provide additional information on the crash.

