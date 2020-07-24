You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Lanes reopened after multi-vehicle crash closed part of Borman Expressway
UPDATE: Lanes reopened after multi-vehicle crash closed part of Borman Expressway

MUNSTER — All eastbound lanes of the Borman Expressway near Calumet Avenue were reopened by about 1:20 p.m. Friday after a crash involving several vehicles had closed part of the road, Indiana State Police said.

INDOT traffic cameras in the area showed traffic had largely returned to normal Friday afternoon. Earlier, they showed first responder vehicles and a crash that appeared to involve several semitrailers.

The leftmost and center-left eastbound lanes had been closed near about 11:20 a.m. while emergency crews were responding to the scene, police said.

By noon, the closure had been reduced to only the leftmost lane, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

Police did not immediately provide additional information on the crash.

