UPDATE: Lanes reopened after mutli-vehicle crash on Borman
UPDATE: Lanes reopened after mutli-vehicle crash on Borman

Serious multi-vehicle crash closes lanes of I-80/94

Indiana State Police responded to a crash that closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 80/94 near Ind. State Road 912 early Friday.

GARY — Part of Interstate 80/94 was closed early Friday due to a crash involving multiple vehicles, officials said.

Indiana State Police responded about 8 a.m. Friday for a report of a serious crash.

All lanes were reopened about 9 a.m., INDOT tweeted.

All eastbound lanes were closed about 8:10 a.m. near Cline Avenue and Colfax Street, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

Indiana State Police did not immediately share additional details but said traffic delays would be "extensive."

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

