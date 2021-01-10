UPDATE: Lansing man dead after exchanging gunfire with police, authorities say

MUNSTER — A Lansing man was shot dead early Sunday after firing a gun at police, who were chasing him and another man following a vehicle pursuit and crash, officials said.

Mark Bivins, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 500 block of Progress Avenue in Munster, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

The vehicle pursuit began about 1:35 a.m. when Dyer police attempted to pull over a black Dodge Charger with Tennessee license plates at U.S. 30 and Hart Street, Dyer Police Chief Dave Hein said.

The Charger's driver didn't stop and began to flee north on Hart Street, he said.

Dyer police coordinated with other agencies to set up a tire-deflation device near Columbia Avenue and Calumet Avenue.

The Charger's driver lost control just before the intersection, causing the car to leave the road and roll over, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said.

Two suspects exited the vehicle and ran into the industrial area west of Calumet Avenue, officials said.

Police began to chase the pair on foot, and one of the suspects stopped and was taken into custody, Peirick said.