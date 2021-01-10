UPDATE: Lansing man dead after exchanging gunfire with police, authorities say

MUNSTER — A Lansing man was shot dead early Sunday after firing a gun at police, who were chasing him and another man following a vehicle pursuit and crash, officials said.
Mark Bivins, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 500 block of Progress Avenue in Munster, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
The vehicle pursuit began about 1:35 a.m. when Dyer police attempted to pull over a black Dodge Charger with Tennessee license plates at U.S. 30 and Hart Street, Dyer Police Chief Dave Hein said.
The Charger's driver didn't stop and began to flee north on Hart Street, he said.
Dyer police coordinated with other agencies to set up a tire-deflation device near Columbia Avenue and Calumet Avenue.
The Charger's driver lost control just before the intersection, causing the car to leave the road and roll over, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said.
Two suspects exited the vehicle and ran into the industrial area west of Calumet Avenue, officials said.
Police began to chase the pair on foot, and one of the suspects stopped and was taken into custody, Peirick said.
The other suspect continued running and fired shots at police, he said. Police returned fire, fatally striking Bivins.
Police did not release the names of any officers involved or further details about the suspect who was arrested.
Indiana State Police assisted Dyer and Munster police at the scene, according to the coroner's office.
The police agencies asked the Major Crimes Task Force to conduct an investigation into the shooting.
After investigators finish gathering evidence, they typically turn the case over the Lake County prosecutor's office for a review of whether the shooting by police was justified.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.
Adolph Lesczynske
Alderes Cortez Caples
Amanda Puryear
Amy Bustamante
Anna Michelle Dobrowski
Antonio Terrell Lyons
Antwoine Anderson
Ashely Andersen
Ashley Jones
Aubrey Farzell Gandy
Brandon Smith
Brian Davis
Charlotte Eckman
Chauncey Hackett
Cheryl Lynn Deistler
Daniel Land
Danielle Vann
Daveon Murray
David Storey
Demetrius Nichols
Derry Robinson
Dominic Velazquez
Donte McWilliams-Meyers
Earnest Walls
Enrique Nevarez
Eric Walters
Francisco Castillo
Francisco Guerrero
Gavin Michael Salmi
Heather Richardson
Ian Ladwuane Rawls
Jack Moore
Janel Drozd
Jasmine Dumas
Jesus Ramirez
Jonathan Grove
Joseph Kristen Rivera
Joshua Romans
Julian Garcia
Justin Devon Nance
Keimon Leandrew Crayton
Kelly Chaidez
Kevin Small
Latricia Cooper
Lisa Roman
Magen Willis
Mario Castro
Marissa Nicole Harris
Marshall Lackey
Matthew Taylor
Miguel Alcantar
Naomi Elizabeth Fuentes
Nashay Couch
Nicolas Trutko
Noemi Acevedo
Ora Yvonne Burt
Paul Edward Rojkowski
Petros Paliouras
Piotr Gacek
Robert Lewis
Robert Van Noort
Ronald Gary
Ryan Anthony Melendez
Sarah Palmer
Stephen Riddle
Tavares McKinstry
Tonda Webb
Travis Starks
Winston Delaney
Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.