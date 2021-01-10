 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Lansing man dead after exchanging gunfire with police, authorities say
UPDATE: Lansing man dead after exchanging gunfire with police, authorities say

MUNSTER — A Lansing man was shot dead early Sunday after firing a gun at police, who were chasing him and another man following a vehicle pursuit and crash, officials said.

Mark Bivins, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 500 block of Progress Avenue in Munster, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

The vehicle pursuit began about 1:35 a.m. when Dyer police attempted to pull over a black Dodge Charger with Tennessee license plates at U.S. 30 and Hart Street, Dyer Police Chief Dave Hein said.

The Charger's driver didn't stop and began to flee north on Hart Street, he said. 

Dyer police coordinated with other agencies to set up a tire-deflation device near Columbia Avenue and Calumet Avenue.

The Charger's driver lost control just before the intersection, causing the car to leave the road and roll over, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said.

Two suspects exited the vehicle and ran into the industrial area west of Calumet Avenue, officials said.

Police began to chase the pair on foot, and one of the suspects stopped and was taken into custody, Peirick said.

The other suspect continued running and fired shots at police, he said. Police returned fire, fatally striking Bivins.

Police did not release the names of any officers involved or further details about the suspect who was arrested.

Indiana State Police assisted Dyer and Munster police at the scene, according to the coroner's office.

The police agencies asked the Major Crimes Task Force to conduct an investigation into the shooting.

After investigators finish gathering evidence, they typically turn the case over the Lake County prosecutor's office for a review of whether the shooting by police was justified.

Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.

