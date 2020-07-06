You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Man arrested in hourslong search after leading police on chase

DYER — A 21-year-old man who led officers on a car chase from Sauk Village before escaping on foot was arrested Monday afternoon, police said.

Lonnelle L. Evans, who has addresses listed in South Bend and Sauk Village, was pursued for more than two hours before police found him in the 2400 block of Lakewood Drive in Dyer, Police Chief David Hein said.

Dyer police assisted the Sauk Village Police Department starting about 10:10 p.m. Sunday, when Evans led officers into Dyer, Hein said.

Evans drove north on Hart Street from 81st Avenue before eventually stopping at a dead end on Plum Creek Drive. Police took a passenger in the vehicle into custody, but Evans escaped the area.

Several agencies, including Lake County, St. John and Schererville police assisted in a more than two-hour search. Police utilized three K-9 units and a helicopter, Hein said.

Evans was later seen walking down Park Manor Drive, where he asked for directions back to Sauk Village. Dyer police quickly set up a perimeter and located him in the 2400 block of Lakewood Drive.

Police again chased Evans on foot and he was apprehended on the banks of Hart Ditch, just north of the 100 block of Plum Creek Drive, Hein said.

Evans was being held in Lake County Jail Monday. He was wanted on arrest warrants in Illinois for aggravated armed robbery and failure to comply with electronic monitoring.

