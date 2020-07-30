UPDATE: Man displayed knife while he robbed convenience store, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Police are seeking information that could help them to identify a man suspected of robbing a Speedway convenience store with a knife Thursday morning.

A Crown Point police officer, at about 1:50 a.m., was at the Speedway at 100 E. Goldsborough St. when an employee approached him and said he had been robbed about 10 minutes before, Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said.

The suspect displayed a knife stole an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing the area on foot, Land said.

The employee described the suspect as a man who was wearing a gray hoodie and orange shorts, Land said.

Police searched the area but did not locate a person matching that description, Land said.

No one was injured during the incident, Land said.

Police asked anyone with information on the suspect's identity to contact Detective Mike Smulski with the Crown Point Police Department at 219-663-2131, extension 291, or at msmulski@crownpoint.in.gov.