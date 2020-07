UPDATE: Man found in trunk of car was shot, coroner says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after they located a dead body in the trunk of a car near a residential area Wednesday, officials said.

The Lake County coroner's office found gunshot wounds in the victim and the death was ruled a homicide. The victim was identified as a man but his identity and age are unknown at this time, according to Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

The man was wearing a small white tank top, a green camouflage T-shirt, black sweat pants with a yellow stripe on the side and black Nike size 10 shoes, the coroner's report said. He also had multi-colored socks designed with a newspaper pattern.

Officers were dispatched about 11 a.m. to 174th Street and Maplewood Avenue for a report of an odor coming from a car, Hammond Police Lt. Steve Kellogg said. Police found the body inside the trunk.

An investigation was ongoing Wednesday afternoon, with detectives still on the scene about 1 p.m. Limited information about the incident was available Wednesday.

The Hammond Police Department Crime Scene Investigators, the Lake County coroner's office and the Hammond Fire Department responded to the scene.

