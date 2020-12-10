UPDATE: Man identified in shooting that wounded Lake County officer while serving court order, police say

GARY — A Lake County sheriff's officer serving legal papers Thursday was shot by a man upon entering a home and returned fire, fatally striking the man, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
The man, Whitney J. Crawley, 23, was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m. Thursday at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, according to a report from the Lake County coroner's office. His manner of death was still pending on the report.
The officer's injury was not life-threatening and the identity of the officer will be released at a later date, according to Indiana State Police.
The man reportedly fled from the home and collapsed near a house across the street in the 600 block of Hanley Street in Gary's Brunswick neighborhood.
The officer and man were taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary after the incident.
The officer, a 59-year-old lieutenant with 30 years on the department, was serving an order of replevin, or a court-ordered seizure of property.
When the officer knocked at the door, there was no answer, police said.
"The officer was in full uniform, did knock and announce, and continued to announce when he made entry into the residence," Martinez said.
As the officer was executing the court order, the man shot and wounded him, Martinez said.
The officer returned fire, striking the man at least once, police said. The officer was conscious when the ambulance arrived, Martinez said.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," he said. "We extend our best wishes for a speedy recovery."
Martinez said Indiana State Police would be handling the investigation into the shooting.
The Lake County coroner's report showed that the man was a resident at the home where the shooting took place. A search among online local court records showed no cases against Crawley and Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner said the agency did not have information on any criminal history related to the man.
The court-ordered seizure of property was concerning appliances, Bohner said. Police have not yet disclosed specifically what the item or items ordered to be seized were.
Gary Police Chief Brian Evans also was on scene. Indiana State Police said no other information is available on the investigation at this time.
A neighbor who asked not to be identified said he was inside when a swarm of police cars passed his home.
"I witnessed a rapid amount of cars flying past my house," the man said. "I knew the matter was very drastic, and there was some real trauma going on."
He immediately biked to the crime scene from about five blocks away.
"I stay to myself because of things like this," he said. "I see these types of things every day."
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this developing story.
