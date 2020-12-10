UPDATE: Man identified in shooting that wounded Lake County officer while serving court order, police say

The officer returned fire, striking the man at least once, police said. The officer was conscious when the ambulance arrived, Martinez said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," he said. "We extend our best wishes for a speedy recovery."

Martinez said Indiana State Police would be handling the investigation into the shooting.

The Lake County coroner's report showed that the man was a resident at the home where the shooting took place. A search among online local court records showed no cases against Crawley and Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner said the agency did not have information on any criminal history related to the man.

The court-ordered seizure of property was concerning appliances, Bohner said. Police have not yet disclosed specifically what the item or items ordered to be seized were.

Gary Police Chief Brian Evans also was on scene. Indiana State Police said no other information is available on the investigation at this time.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified said he was inside when a swarm of police cars passed his home.