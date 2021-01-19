UPDATE: Man killed in Ill. 394 shooting; 3 others uninjured, police say

GLENWOOD — A 28-year-old Ford Heights man died from injuries he suffered in a shooting late Monday on Ill. 394, Illinois State Police said.

Three other people that police identified as victims in the shooting were uninjured, said Trooper Jayme Bufford, ISP Northern Region's public information officer.

Police did not immediately disclose the name of the man who died.

State troopers responded about 8:20 p.m. to the shooting, which occurred in southbound lanes of the expressway at Glenwood-Dyer Road.

"Preliminary reports indicate the shots were fired from a white sedan near the above location," Bufford said.

Police blocked off a section of the expressway in the area, including near Thornton-Lansing Road, where they set up crime scene markers and tape.

A blue four-door sedan was draped in crime scene tape facing north in the shoulder of southbound lanes of the expressway at that location.

It appeared police had at least one person in custody.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Ill. 394 were closed about 8:50 p.m. while police investigated, then reopened about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, Bufford said.