UPDATE: Man led police on high-speed chase, crashed into car with baby inside

GRIFFITH – A man was charged with multiple traffic violations after leading cops on a high-speed chase through Highland and Griffith late Sunday, police said.

Aaron D. Harper, 21, of Griffith, is accused of speeding, disregarding traffic signals, resisting law enforcement officials and several other related offenses.

About 5:36 p.m. Sunday, a Highland police officer saw a motorcyclist, later identified as Harper, speeding in the 3000 block of Ridge Road in Highland, Cmdr. John Banasiak said.

The officer then attempted a traffic stop on the motorcycle. Harper slowed down and looked directly at police inside the car — which had its lights activated — then took off at more than 70 mph, ignoring a red signal at Ridge Road and Grace Street, Banasiak said.

Police lost Harper around the 3500 block of Ridge Road and terminated their pursuit. Minutes later, they received a call of a motorcycle crash at Ridge Road and Arbogast Street, in Griffith.

There, police learned Harper had rear-ended a car occupied by a 22-year-old woman and a 10-month-old baby, both from Gary, said Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin.

Harper fled on foot when officers arrived but was ultimately apprehended, Banasiak said.