UPDATE: Man opened fire at Purdue Northwest baseball players, victim says; 1 injured

HAMMOND — Someone opened fire shortly after midnight Friday on a group of a Purdue University Northwest baseball players, one of whom was injured by the gunfire, according to one of the victims.
Hammond police confirmed they're investigating the matter. The incident occurred about five blocks from the Hammond campus, the university said.
Michael Campo, a freshman student at Purdue University Northwest, said he and a group of friends were leaving a party near the 6600 block of Marshall Avenue in Hammond when shots were fired at them.
Purdue University Northwest confirmed four students were involved in the incident.
Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said police responded to the area at 12:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting early Friday and that the matter remained under investigation.
A university spokesperson said a man driving a dark colored SUV fired five shots from a handgun in the group of students' direction.
An 18-year-old man was struck in the leg by gunfire and taken to the hospital for treatment, Kellogg said.
The victims fled on foot to a nearby Walgreens and police and EMS were called out.
The wounded individual was stable Friday, Kellogg said.
Campo told The Times he and three Purdue baseball players were standing on a street corner waiting for an Uber ride when they were approached by a group of individuals.
The men asked them if they needed a ride, and Campo said he declined. He said he explained they were waiting for an Uber.
A freight train stopped on the tracks in the area prevented the Uber driver from picking them up in a timely manner, Campo said. While waiting for the train to clear, Campo said he suddenly saw a group of people running at them, screaming and then opening fire.
The alleged shooter was described by victims as a black male wearing a gray-colored sweatsuit, police said.
Campo said he heard four gunshots, and he and his three friends all ran and split up.
Police ask anyone with information about this crime to call Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Marc Ferry at 219-852-2991.
A university spokesperson said the safety of Purdue Northwest students is paramount.
The 2019 Annual Security Report for PNW’s Hammond Campus shows extremely low numbers of incidents of crimes on campus or in the area surrounding campus over the three-year period covered by the report, the spokesperson said.
The report can be found on PNW’s website at www.pnw.edu/police/annual-security-report.