UPDATE: Man shot in stomach near troubled Coach's Corner bar

HAMMOND — A 33-year-old man told police he was shot in the stomach Sunday night outside Coach's Corner bar, whose owner has appealed a local board's decision not to renew its liquor license, officials said.

Hammond police were dispatched about 8:45 p.m. to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago after the man arrived seeking treatment, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

The man said he'd been shot outside of the bar in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue, police said.

No further information about the man's condition was available, Kellogg said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Joseph Munoz at 219-852-2995.

The Lake County Liquor Board unanimously voted in January to deny renewal of a liquor license for Coach's Corner in the wake of several episodes of gun violence.

The bar had been under scrutiny since 25-year-old Katelyn Golden was shot and killed during an argument with another patron outside the bar Nov. 24 and a separate shooting April 14, 2019, that left one man wounded.