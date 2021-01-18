UPDATE: Man shot to death at Hammond apartment building identified

HAMMOND — A person was shot to death at an apartment building associated with suspected drug activity early Monday at Rimbach Street and State Line Avenue in downtown Hammond right by the Calumet City border, police said.

Police found a dead man who was identified as 53-year-old Munster resident Michael Fromm shortly after 10 a.m., Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

The Lake County coroner's office pronounced Fromm dead at around 12:10 p.m., about an hour after they arrived at the scene. The cause and manner of death were pending.

Police responded about 10:10 a.m. to the apartment building, in the first block of Rimbach Street, for a report of a person shot. The person died at the scene, Kellogg said.

At the scene, officers taped off an area encompassing several homes just south of a Luke Gas Station at 5105 State Line Road.

Several police vehicles lined Rimbach Street while officers investigated the shooting.