UPDATE: Man shot to death at Hammond apartment building identified

HAMMOND — A person was shot to death at an apartment building associated with suspected drug activity early Monday at Rimbach Street and State Line Avenue in downtown Hammond right by the Calumet City border, police said.
Police found a dead man who was identified as 53-year-old Munster resident Michael Fromm shortly after 10 a.m., Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
The Lake County coroner's office pronounced Fromm dead at around 12:10 p.m., about an hour after they arrived at the scene. The cause and manner of death were pending.
Police responded about 10:10 a.m. to the apartment building, in the first block of Rimbach Street, for a report of a person shot. The person died at the scene, Kellogg said.
At the scene, officers taped off an area encompassing several homes just south of a Luke Gas Station at 5105 State Line Road.
Several police vehicles lined Rimbach Street while officers investigated the shooting.
The address police responded to is the same one where 44-year-old Montral Miller, a resident of the building, was stabbed to death on Thanksgiving night, Kellogg said.
Kellogg said additional details about the shooting were not immediately available. He said more information would be released as the investigation progresses.
"The residence has been known to be associated with narcotics in the past," Kellogg said. "The investigation is active."
Anyone with more information was urged to contact Hammond police Detective Sgt. Adam Clark at 219-852-2987.
Times Reporter Joseph S. Pete contributed to this report.