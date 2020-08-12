UPDATE: Man who crashed into state trooper cars tested 3x over legal limit, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE COUNTY — A Highland man was drunk and driving in the wrong direction late Tuesday when he hit three Indiana State Police cars on Interstate 65, police allege.

Paul D. Alvarado, 39, had a blood alcohol content of three times the legal limit for driving, which is 0.08 in Indiana, police said.

Police originally said the crash occurred on the Borman Expressway but later clarified the driver struck trooper vehicles on I-65.

State police responded about 10:20 p.m. for a report that a driver, later identified as Alvarado, was traveling south in the northbound lanes on I-65, near the left shoulder north of Ridge Road, officials said.

At the scene, troopers saw a black 2011 Dodge Charger back up and scrape against a concrete barrier, which deflated its tires, police said.

Troopers tried to stop Alvarado as he steered in reverse, but he drove the Dodge forward toward other traffic that was traveling northbound, police said.

Troopers blocked the Dodge with their vehicles to prevent him from hitting other vehicles head-on, at which point Alvarado struck a trooper's car, police said.