You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Man who crashed into state trooper cars tested 3x over legal limit, police say
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Man who crashed into state trooper cars tested 3x over legal limit, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE COUNTY — A Highland man was drunk and driving in the wrong direction late Tuesday when he hit three Indiana State Police cars on Interstate 65, police allege.

Paul D. Alvarado, 39, had a blood alcohol content of three times the legal limit for driving, which is 0.08 in Indiana, police said.

Police originally said the crash occurred on the Borman Expressway but later clarified the driver struck trooper vehicles on I-65.

State police responded about 10:20 p.m. for a report that a driver, later identified as Alvarado, was traveling south in the northbound lanes on I-65, near the left shoulder north of Ridge Road, officials said.

At the scene, troopers saw a black 2011 Dodge Charger back up and scrape against a concrete barrier, which deflated its tires, police said.

Troopers tried to stop Alvarado as he steered in reverse, but he drove the Dodge forward toward other traffic that was traveling northbound, police said.

Troopers blocked the Dodge with their vehicles to prevent him from hitting other vehicles head-on, at which point Alvarado struck a trooper's car, police said.

Alvarado turned the Dodge around and drove north in the northbound lanes, with troopers following behind, police said.

When Alvarado tried again to turn around, troopers surrounded the Dodge with their vehicles, and Alvarado struck two other troopers' vehicles, police said.

As troopers arrested Alvarado, they noticed a .40-caliber Glock handgun on the driver seat of the Dodge.

Alvarado was transported to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Neither he nor any of the troopers involved were injured, police said.

Alvarado was being held Wednesday at the Lake County on suspicion of felony resisting law enforcement, misdemeanor counts of possession of a handgun with no license, operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving, and an infraction for driving the wrong way, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Could this be T-Rex's relative?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts