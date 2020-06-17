You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Man who fled cops gave fake name, was wanted on warrant
UPDATE: Man who fled cops gave fake name, was wanted on warrant

Man fled from cops, tried to force driver off road, police say

Jose Zavala 40, is accused of fleeing police, speeding on an interstate, refusing verbal commands from officers, and providing a false name to officers, police said.

LAPORTE COUNTY – A man who was arrested after leading police on a car chase early Wednesday gave officials a false name and was wanted on an out-of-state warrant, cops said.

38-year-old Jose Zavala, is accused of fleeing police, speeding on an interstate and refusing verbal commands from officers, Lake County Sheriff's police Capt. Derek Allen said.

Zavala was wanted by authorities in Wheeling, Illinois on a domestic battery warrant previously issued for his arrest.

Police responded about 1:30 a.m. to U.S. 20 and U.S. 35 for a report of a road rage incident. A caller told police a pickup truck was trying to force their vehicle off the road on Interstate 94, Allen said.

Officers later saw a truck matching the caller's description, driven by Zavala, speeding east on U.S. 20.

Police attempted a traffic stop but Zavala continued on U.S. 20 before driving west on Ind. State Road 2.

The truck later came to a stop near Whitehead Road after running over tire deflators set by police. Officers gave verbal commands for Zavala to leave the truck, but he refused, Allen said.

Police say officers then released a chemical agent inside the truck. Zavala then exited and was taken into custody at the LaPorte County Jail.

Zavala was charged with one count of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement, and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

After police learned Zavala provided a fake name, he was also charged with one count of false identity statement.

Bond was set for Zavala at $755 through LaPorte County Circuit Court.

