UPDATE: Merrillville man charged in Monday's fatal crash at IUN

Phillips told police he remembered looking behind him in the car while Merrillville police were chasing him. When he turned around, Phillips said he had to avoid hitting a bus by swerving and crossing the street, later driving up on to the grass.

Officers ended the pursuit near 37th and Broadway — before reaching IUN — due to the possibility of causing a crash, Merrillville police said.

After evading officers, Phillips continued north on Broadway, and lost control in the 3400 block of Broadway, causing the car to roll over in IUN lot No. 6, records state.

About 12 minutes later, at 6:02 a.m., IUPD-Northwest responded to a rollover crash at East 34th Avenue and Broadway, court records show.

Upon arrival, police saw a silver Honda stuck in between two trees and upside down near the southeast side of Hawthorn Hall.

Police also saw a blue Ford with its trunk open in IUN lot No. 6. On the ground outside of the Ford, officers saw a lunch box, thermos and debris, which led to the crashed silver Honda.

Officers found Moore on the west side of the trees on the ground, laying on his back unresponsive, records show.