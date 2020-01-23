UPDATE: Missing Crown Point mother and son believed to be in NWI, in danger, police say

CROWN POINT — A 16-year-old mom and her 7-month-old son are believed to be in danger and in need of medical attention, police said.

Caneesha Ellis, 16, and Kannon Ellis, 7 months old, were reported missing from Crown Point and were last seen Tuesday, the Crown Point Police Department said.

"We have good reason to believe they are still here in Northwest Indiana," said Crown Point Police Assistant Chief Jim Janda.

On Wednesday Crown Point officers were called to the 1200 block of W. 97th Place for a reported juvenile runaway, police said. A woman who called police said Caneesha and Kannon Ellis arrived at her home this week as they are both wards of the state and were put into foster care.

The woman said she last saw the teen and infant at 10 p.m. Tuesday. No foul play is suspected at this time but both Caneesha and Kannon Ellis have medical conditions that need immediate attention, police said.

On Thursday afternoon a statewide Silver Alert was declared, according to the Indiana Clearinghouse for Information on Missing Children & Endangered Adults.

Caneesha Ellis is described as an African American who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.