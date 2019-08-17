A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing early Saturday is believed to be in "extreme danger" with a St. John man considered to be "armed and dangerous," police said.
Madison Elizabeth Eddlemon, of Crown Point, was reported missing 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said. She was initially reported as a runaway from home.
"I just want her home and safe," said Nichole Cain, Eddlemon's mother. "If anyone knows anything, please call the police. I want my daughter back. That's all I want."
In the early morning hours, Eddlemon's vehicle was found with no one inside at an intersection near her home. Police said it's believed Eddlemon was last known to be in the company of 22-year-old Alexander Curry-Fishtorn, of St. John.
It's unknown if the girl was taken by force or if she is voluntarily with Curry-Fishtorn, Martinez said. She is believed to be in extreme danger, saying it's believed Curry-Fishtorn is "armed and dangerous," Martinez said.
Cain said her daughter's car was found parked at a stop sign at the intersection of Cleveland Street and Sherwood Drive in Crown Point. She said the teen left her clothes in the car and didn't take any belongings with her. She believes Curry-Fishtorn is responsible for her daughter's disappearance.
Cain said her daughter is set to begin her junior year at Crown Point High School on Tuesday. She alleged Curry-Fishtorn has a history of being controlling and abusive to her daughter. He became upset when the relationship ended after the family found out the two were seeing each other, she said.
In March, he began allegedly harassing and stalking Eddlemon and the family notified police, filing a no-contact order the same month, Cain said. She said she has reason to believe her daughter was afraid he would hurt her.
Curry-Fishtorn may be traveling west and is leaving the state of Indiana, police believe.
Curry-Fishtorn has an active protective order against him and active criminal cases including charges of stalking and invasion of privacy, Martinez said.
The two are believed to be driving a grey 2009 Chevy Cobalt with the license plate number, "645RIS."
Eddlemon is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds, police said. Cain said Eddlemon was wearing a black hoodie and pants when she went missing.
Curry-Fishtorn is described as having brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 158 pounds.
Anyone with information is urged to call 219-755-3346 or to call Lake County dispatch by dialing 911, where they can be connected to Detective Riley.
