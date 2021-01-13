UPDATE: Missing Hobart man left home on foot, police say

HOBART — Police say a man who has been missing since late December left home on foot after getting into an argument with his family.

Anthony Navakas, 24, was last seen Dec. 21 when he left his home in the 1000 block of West 13th Place, according to a Hobart Police Department news release.

Police spoke Dec. 26 with Navakas' mother, who said her son left without a phone or spare clothing five days earlier.

Navakas' mother told officers she hadn't seen or spoken to her son since the day he went missing.

That day, Navakas' father had brought him home earlier from a local store. Navakas got into an argument with a family member at some point and left home on foot, police said.

His mother told officers he was upset with her and her husband because of something that happened a few days before, police said.

She was not aware of any other places her son could be living or where he could may have gone.

Police described Navakas as about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 270 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Navakas was last seen wearing a black and green flannel shirt and blue jeans.