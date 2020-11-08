 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Missing man found after night in Winfield woods, police say
UPDATE: Missing man found after night in Winfield woods, police say

Joseph White

Joseph White was last seen at noon on Saturday leaving his Winfield home for a walk. 

WINFIELD — A missing 92-year-old Winfield man was found early Sunday after going missing Saturday. 

According to a Facebook post from the Winfield Police Department, Joseph White was found after spending the night in the woods behind WiseWay Market along Randolph Street in Winfield. 

White is well, police said, and medics are checking him out and reuniting him with his wife. 

The senior was first reported missing Saturday, after he was seen leaving his home in the 10700 block of Martinique Lane around noon Saturday for a walk, Winfield police said.

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story. 

