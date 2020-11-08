UPDATE: Missing man found after night in Winfield woods, police say

WINFIELD — A missing 92-year-old Winfield man was found early Sunday after going missing Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the Winfield Police Department, Joseph White was found after spending the night in the woods behind WiseWay Market along Randolph Street in Winfield.

White is well, police said, and medics are checking him out and reuniting him with his wife.

The senior was first reported missing Saturday, after he was seen leaving his home in the 10700 block of Martinique Lane around noon Saturday for a walk, Winfield police said.

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.