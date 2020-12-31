UPDATE: Missing man with dementia found in southern Illinois, police say

CALUMET CITY — A man who suffers early onset dementia was found safe after running out of gas while driving in southern Illinois.

At 5:45 p.m. Thursday police reported that Thomas Tate, 59, was located in southern Illinois. He is safe and family members are making arrangements to bring him home, city spokesman Steve Patterson said.

"The department and his family would like to thank everyone for bringing attention to this situation," Patterson said.

Tate was found in Carbondale, Illinois, after he ran out of gas and asked for assistance, police reported. He was recognized as the missing man and the appropriate agencies were alerted of his location.

He was reported missing Wednesday after he left his home in the 400 block of Campbell Avenue about 2:30 p.m., officials reported.

Tate was on his way to visit family in the 9200 block of South University Avenue in Chicago, but he never arrived. Family provided authorities with a description of his vehicle, a blue 2020 Acura TLX, to help find him.