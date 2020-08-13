UPDATE: Mother of 2-year-old homicide victim, authorities seek community's help finding killer

Taylor and her other two children, 5-week-old Junior and 4-year-old De-Nilah, also were in the car, but they were not wounded, police said. Taylor was visiting a friend at the apartment complex and was preparing to leave with her children when the gunfire broke out.

Hinojosa said police have received the community's cooperation with the investigation so far, but they need more.

"We actually know there's somebody out there that has information and needs to come forward," he said.

He asked the shooter to come forward, either alone or with an attorney.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter talked about a case he prosecuted early in his career where the mother of a witness in a Hammond homicide persuaded her to come forward.

Carter urged anyone who may have heard something about Joette's homicide from someone else to persuade that person to come forward.

Even the smallest of details matters, he said.

Investigators may be able to use the information to corroborate the evidence they already have gathered, officials said.

“Anything you know, provide that information and come forward,” Hinojosa said.