UPDATE: Multiple people hospitalized after car pile-up at auto auction, officials say

GARY — Multiple people were taken to local hospitals after a multi-car pile up at Dyer Auto Auction, officials said.

Gary Police first responded around 11:30 a.m. to the 7900 block of Melton Road for a crash involving an SUV that struck seven people and two other vehicles, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

An investigation discovered an employee was moving a vehicle into the auction house when the vehicle accelerated and struck another vehicle already inside the auction house. Seven people were then hit as well as one other vehicle, Westerfield said.

All those injured were taken to area hospitals. The involved driver has been cooperative with Gary police. Authorities have no reason to suspect criminal or malicious activity on the driver's part, Westerfield said.

It took first responders about 45 minutes to clear the area, Gary Deputy Fire Chief Mark Jones.

