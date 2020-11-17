UPDATE: New crash details released in death of contract worker on IUN campus

GARY — A Rensselaer man who was working on a renovation project at Indiana University Northwest was killed Monday in a crash on campus believed to be caused by a person driving erratically while fleeing Merrillville police after they responded to a call for a trespassing, officials said.
The Lake County coroner said Jacob Moore, 29, died at the scene of blunt force trauma. His manner of death still is pending, the coroner's office said.
Moore was a private contractor from Pangere Corp., which was involved in a restroom renovation project in Marram Hall, IUN Chancellor Ken Iwama said.
IUPD-Northwest police responded to the crash about 6 a.m. Monday to the intersection of East 34th Avenue and Broadway.
University officials said early Monday that roads and some areas close to Marram and Hawthorn halls may be closed during an investigation. The area was cleared about 10 p.m., university police said.
Lake County Sheriff's Department Traffic Crash Investigation and CSI units assisted with the investigation. The crash involved two vehicles, a sheriff's department police report shows.
The driver suspected of causing the crash fled from Merrillville police while they were responding to a trespassing report about 5:50 a.m. in the 6700 block of Broadway, Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses said.
Officers tried to speak with the driver after a complainant pointed him out, prompting the driver to flee onto Broadway, where he narrowly avoided crashing into another vehicle.
Police continuously tried to stop the driver, but he continued to speed away while driving recklessly, at one point crossing through a grassed area and steering the wrong direction on the road.
Officers were ordered to terminate the pursuit in the area of East 45th-43rd Avenue and Broadway due to the possibility of causing a crash.
"We didn't want to risk anyone getting hurt," Nuses said.
Merrillville police were not chasing the driver when he drove onto campus, allegedly causing a crash that killed Moore.
Nuses added police will pursue charges against the driver related to the pursuit.
"It's a very sad incident," he said.
"Please join me in extending your deepest condolences to the private contractor’s family and their Pangere colleagues," Iwama said in a written statement.
University police did not respond to a request for comment and have not released additional details on the crash that led to Moore's death.
Check nwi.com for updates to this story.
