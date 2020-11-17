UPDATE: New crash details released in death of contract worker on IUN campus

Officers tried to speak with the driver after a complainant pointed him out, prompting the driver to flee onto Broadway, where he narrowly avoided crashing into another vehicle.

Police continuously tried to stop the driver, but he continued to speed away while driving recklessly, at one point crossing through a grassed area and steering the wrong direction on the road.

Officers were ordered to terminate the pursuit in the area of East 45th-43rd Avenue and Broadway due to the possibility of causing a crash.

"We didn't want to risk anyone getting hurt," Nuses said.

Merrillville police were not chasing the driver when he drove onto campus, allegedly causing a crash that killed Moore.

Nuses added police will pursue charges against the driver related to the pursuit.

"It's a very sad incident," he said.

"Please join me in extending your deepest condolences to the private contractor’s family and their Pangere colleagues," Iwama said in a written statement.

University police did not respond to a request for comment and have not released additional details on the crash that led to Moore's death.