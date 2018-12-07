A wreck between a semi and a train occurred at U.S. 41 and U.S. 24 Friday afternoon in Kentland.
Newton County Sheriffs warned the public to avoid the area Friday evening in a social media post.
At 4 p.m. police responded to the wreck where a man driving a semi tractor trailer was driving northbound on U.S. 41 when he was struck by a westbound train, according to a news release. The train consisted of two locomotives and 47 train cars.
Neither the train conductor or semi driver were injured, police said. An investigation is ongoing at this time.
The clean-up took an estimated three hours, according to Sheriff Tom VanVleet.