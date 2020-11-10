UPDATE: NIPSCO crews working on outages from storm throughout Region

Strong wind gusts moved through the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana Tuesday, bringing power outages and a limited risk for tornadoes, the National Weather Service reported.

As of 8 p.m. there were a total of 689 Region customers without power, with the majority being in Gary, Griffith, LaPorte and Michigan City, according to NIPSCO’s website.

Much of Gary’s power is estimated to be restored by 11 p.m. Tuesday and Griffith residents should see their power come back on around 11:30 p.m., according to the outage map. Power outages in Chesterton and LaPorte should be resolved by 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Most of the areas experiencing outages were set to be repaired by midnight.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, no Northwest Indiana communities were under a tornado watch or warning, according to the NWS.

Starting at noon Tuesday, a wind advisory was in effect for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties, as well as much of Illinois up through southern Wisconsin. The advisory was tentatively set to expire at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The strongest winds, which reached speeds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 or even 50 mph, hit the area between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., NWS said.