UPDATE: NIPSCO crews working on outages from storm throughout Region

Strong wind gusts moved through the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana Tuesday, bringing power outages and a limited risk for tornadoes, the National Weather Service reported.
As of 8 p.m. there were a total of 689 Region customers without power, with the majority being in Gary, Griffith, LaPorte and Michigan City, according to NIPSCO’s website.
Much of Gary’s power is estimated to be restored by 11 p.m. Tuesday and Griffith residents should see their power come back on around 11:30 p.m., according to the outage map. Power outages in Chesterton and LaPorte should be resolved by 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Most of the areas experiencing outages were set to be repaired by midnight.
As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, no Northwest Indiana communities were under a tornado watch or warning, according to the NWS.
Starting at noon Tuesday, a wind advisory was in effect for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties, as well as much of Illinois up through southern Wisconsin. The advisory was tentatively set to expire at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The strongest winds, which reached speeds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 or even 50 mph, hit the area between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., NWS said.
Fast moving showers and thunderstorms swept through late in the afternoon into the early evening ahead of a powerful cold front, NWS said. There was also a limited risk for tornadoes, although the threat was expected to be stronger around central, north central and northeast Illinois.
The most severe of the weather was short-lived, lasting between one to two hours in any given location as it passed, NWS said. The weather service cautioned people to prepare by securing any outdoor objects that could be blown away and postponing any travel plans, if possible.
Additionally, a gale warning previously issued through 9 a.m. Tuesday for Illinois and Indiana nearshore waters was extended to 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Forecasters predict southward winds about 20-30 knots, or about 23-35 mph, and southwest gales 35-40 knots, or about 40-46 mph, will move through the area Tuesday afternoon and begin moving west about midnight.
A line of fast-moving showers and thunderstorms could produce even stronger wind gusts of up to 45-50 knots, or about 52-57 mph, early Tuesday evening.
Waves will likely reach heights of 7 feet, and occasionally up to 9 feet, Tuesday afternoon through the evening.
Winds could bring potential dangers for any vessels, which could be overturned in such conditions. Boaters should avoid travelling if possible and remain in port, seek safe harbor and secure their vessel, NWS said.
Times staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.
