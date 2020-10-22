UPDATE: NIPSCO service restored in Valpo after hourlong outage

VALPARAISO — Electrical service has been restored Thursday morning after a widespread outage that lasted for nearly an hour, NIPSCO said.
As of about 10:10 a.m., there were no reported outages in the Valparaiso area, which had more than 1,100 confirmed outages earlier, Jennifer Barbour, NIPSCO public awareness manager said.
NIPSCO crews restored a circuit that became disconnected for unknown reasons earlier Thursday morning. Service was down for a total of 56 minutes, Barbour said.
The electric provider's live outage map showed customers still affected in Dyer and Valparaiso, but Barbour said both cities have zero service disruptions.
Barbour thanked customers for their patience as crews worked to resolve the issue.
Adam Mancilla
Adriel Ruiz
Andrew Mysliwiec
Anthony Flora
Anthony Glenn
Anthony Green
Anthony Guzman
Antur Little
Arnella Parrish
Barry Slack
Bradford Dow
Brian Berry
Brian Romeo
Brittany Wooley
Carlos Spikes
Christopher Hallman
Colton Koszcyzmski
Crystal Smith
Daniel Fischer
Daniel White
Darryl Bourne
Dave Norman
David Jackson
Derek Boss
Doddrick Clark
Emily Sharp
Eric Colley
Eric Conwell
Eric Loera
Gerald Bardeson
Glenn Peterson
Holly Waters
Jacob Hudak
James Lenoir Williams
Jamie Lade
Jason Ruhlander
Jessica Niksich
Joselyn Soria
Kaiaja Bell
Kayla Bradley
Kearia Baylor
Kevin Tomaszewski
Kimberly Smith
Kyle Smith
Marcie Aumiller
Martese Long
Martin Pineda
Micah Hamilton
Michael Bolde
Michelle Blough
Philip Gagna
Ramon Pacheo
Rex Culver
Richard Lindzy
Robert Page
Roberta Kellogg
Rocky Spires
Ryant Jones
Shaughn Nelson
Shay Sullivan
Steven Jeka
Steven Smith
Tyler Curtis
Victor Martinez
Wade Nutall
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!