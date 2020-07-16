You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: NIPSCO station blaze contained; firefighters still working on scene
Schahfer Generating Station

Smoke poured early in the day from NIPSCO's Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield after a fire.

 John Luke, The Times

WHEATFIELD — Heavy smoke poured from a NIPSCO power station as the building was evacuated Thursday afternoon. 

The United Steelworkers Local 12775 said the R.M. Schahfer Generating Station's 345,000-volt power transformer blew up creating "a hellish fire," according to a social media post.

"The equipment and buildings will be evaluated for extent of damage in the next several days," the organization said.

At 1:30 p.m. first responders were called to a fire at the power plant, said Wendy Lussier, NIPSCO director of communications. 

As of 5:45 p.m. portions of the fire were extinguished and firefighter crews were still on scene. Lussier said the affected area has been contained. 

Several agencies responded, and NIPSCO worked with firefighters and first responders to ensure everyone at the scene was safe. 

Explosion hits ArcelorMittal's Burns Harbor plant; official says stove dome failure to blame

There have been no reported injuries, Lussier said. The cause of the fire is unknown, and an investigation will be launched.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is involved in investigating the explosion early Thursday at ArcelorMittal and has been made aware of the fire at the NIPSCO station.

Ryan Clem, IDEM director of communications, said the organization will continue to monitor the incident at the power plant. 

There are no expected interruptions to NIPSCO's services due to the fire, the company reported. According to the NIPSCO website, only two customers were without power between Wheatfield and LaPorte Wednesday afternoon. 

Related to this story

