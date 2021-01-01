UPDATE: NIPSCO warns some outages may persist into Saturday after ice storm hits NWI

Trooper William Carlson was providing support to a towing company on southbound Interstate 65 near the interchange with I-80/94 when his car was struck.

The crash occurred despite road flares, which had been activated for extra lighting and warning, Fifield said.

"These crashes are preventable," he said. "Please slow down and drive safe whey approaching emergency lights and scenes."

Carlson was treated and released from a local hospital, he said.

On Friday morning, state police investigated crashes near the Remington and Crown Point/Hebron exits on northbound Interstate 65 and on Interstate 94 near Michigan City.

"Semis have jackknifed and are blocking lanes," Fifield tweeted.

The Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest District said it had deployed a full call-out of snowplows in all subdistricts and that it would be treating roads throughout the storm.

A winter weather advisory remained in effect until midnight for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, the National Weather Service said.

Freezing rain in LaPorte County was set to change to snow after 8 p.m., resulting in accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, forecasters said.