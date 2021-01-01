UPDATE: NIPSCO warns some outages may persist into Saturday after ice storm hits NWI

More than 14,000 customers across NIPSCO's northern Indiana service area ended the first day of 2021 without power Friday after a story blanketed Northwest Indiana in ice, sleet and snow.
Outages as of 7:45 p.m. were affecting customers in Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Crown Point, DeMotte, Hebron, Hobart, Gary, Kouts, LaPorte, Lake Village, LaPorte, Lake Village, Lowell, Michigan City, Rensselaer, Schenider, Shelby, Valparaiso and Westville.
Freezing rain most of Friday downed tree limbs and caused ice damage, knocking out power, NIPSCO said. Crews were working in slick conditions to restore power as safely and quickly as possible, the utility said.
Power was expected to be restored to many by midnight, but some customers might not see their power restored until sometime Saturday. NIPSCO planned to post an update on restoration efforts on its website about 10:30 p.m. Friday.
The storm caused icy conditions on roads across norther Indiana, leading to numerous slide-offs, spinouts and crashes, police said.
Indiana State Police spokesmen Sgt. Ted Bohner, of the Indiana Toll Road, and Sgt. Glen Fifield, of the Lowell post, warned residents to avoid travel if possible.
For the second time in less than a week, a state trooper was injured Friday in a rear-end crash, Fifield said.
Trooper William Carlson was providing support to a towing company on southbound Interstate 65 near the interchange with I-80/94 when his car was struck.
The crash occurred despite road flares, which had been activated for extra lighting and warning, Fifield said.
"These crashes are preventable," he said. "Please slow down and drive safe whey approaching emergency lights and scenes."
Carlson was treated and released from a local hospital, he said.
On Friday morning, state police investigated crashes near the Remington and Crown Point/Hebron exits on northbound Interstate 65 and on Interstate 94 near Michigan City.
"Semis have jackknifed and are blocking lanes," Fifield tweeted.
The Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest District said it had deployed a full call-out of snowplows in all subdistricts and that it would be treating roads throughout the storm.
A winter weather advisory remained in effect until midnight for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, the National Weather Service said.
Freezing rain in LaPorte County was set to change to snow after 8 p.m., resulting in accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, forecasters said.
Ice accumulations of up to 1/10 to 2/10 of an inch were expected in Northwest Indiana.
More snow was in the forecast for Saturday night, with a 40% chance in Lake and Porter counties and up to a 70% chance in LaPorte County. Skies were expected to clear by Sunday morning.