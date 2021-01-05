UPDATE: No injuries in semi crash on I-80/94 near state line, police say

No one was injured in a crash early Tuesday on the Borman Expressway near the Illinois state line, Indiana State Police said.
Four westbound lanes that were closed earlier reopened after a semitrailer and another vehicle collided in a center lane, police and the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.
Troopers responded to the crash about 6:40 a.m. on westbound Interstate 80/94 at Calumet Avenue. The lanes were cleared by about 7:50 a.m., thought traffic was still stalled at the time, INDOT reported.
Traffic had returned to a normal pace by 10:25 a.m.