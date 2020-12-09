UPDATE: None injured after semis and cars collide on I-80/94, police say

GARY — People involved in a crash with two semis and three cars on the Borman Expressway early Wednesday declined medical attention, police said.

Indiana State Police were dispatched to the crash scene before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to westbound Interstate 80/94, just past Interstate 65, Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Two left westbound lanes were blocked off as of 11:30 a.m., resulting in an extended traffic jam, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

Emergency crews remained at the scene until about noon, at which point all lanes were reopened and traffic was running at normal speeds, INDOT reported.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.