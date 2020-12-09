 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: None injured after semis and cars collide on I-80/94, police say
alert urgent

UPDATE: None injured after semis and cars collide on I-80/94, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Highway traffic stock
The Associated Press

GARY — People involved in a crash with two semis and three cars on the Borman Expressway early Wednesday declined medical attention, police said. 

Indiana State Police were dispatched to the crash scene before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to westbound Interstate 80/94, just past Interstate 65, Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Two left westbound lanes were blocked off as of 11:30 a.m., resulting in an extended traffic jam, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

Emergency crews remained at the scene until about noon, at which point all lanes were reopened and traffic was running at normal speeds, INDOT reported.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Feds ready vaccine distribution ahead of FDA okay

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts