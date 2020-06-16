UPDATE: NWI cops mourn loss of retired officer shot in hospital struggle

Askew was wounded in the arm and later died. The other officer opened fire, killing Williams, Martinez said.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked to lose a retired officer in such a horrific incident,” Martinez said. “He was a dedicated professional.”

The circumstances of the shooting and other details are still under investigation by the Munster Police Department, Martinez said.

The loss of Askew, who retired as a commander in 2004 after 20 years of service, is already being felt throughout the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Deputy Chief Ed Jenkins, originally from Gary, said he joined the sheriff’s staff in 1999 after two years with the jail. He learned from Askew over the years, he said, including how not to sweat the small stuff.

“He would always tell me when you get frustrated, to not worry about it,” he said.

Jenkins, who eventually joined Askew as security part-time at Community Hospital, said the outpouring of sympathy and support through social media, text messages and phone calls is a testament to the kind of man and officer Askew was.