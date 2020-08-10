You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Region as 'dangerous' storm with 80 mph winds moves in
breaking urgent

UPDATE: NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Region as 'dangerous' storm with 80 mph winds moves in

A line of thunderstorms headed toward the Region has tornado-like behaviors, with winds reaching up to 80 mph, the National Weather Service said. 

On Monday, the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties until 5 p.m. local time. 

NWS said flying debris will be dangerous to those without shelter and mobile homes will experience heavy damage.

Additionally, damage to roofs, windows and vehicles are expected. Tree damage and power outages are likely, the weather agency said.

Meteorologist Brian Leatherwood, who works in the Romeoville, Illinois, NWS office, said the storms, which have carried gusts up to 100 mph in Iowa, are expected to pass through the Region around 3:45 p.m. local time. 

"We're still seeing gusts up into the 60 mile per hour range from various observations. With that in mind, we've also got different reports of rather large hail ¾-inch or maybe even greater," Leatherwood said. 

There is a potential for tornadoes, Leatherwood added, as rotating clouds have been spotted and the radar indicates tornadoes are possible. 

Leatherwood said the storms are fast moving and won't last long, but can be destructive. 

"The storms are dangerous. We've gotten a lot of reports of flying debris. ... Then they're fast moving, as I said up to 70 miles per hour. So if people wait too late, it's going to be dangerous for them," he said.

"I advise that people start getting ready to seek shelter. They also need to secure any loose items that might be out there trash cans, lawn furniture, or whatever it might be because a lot of reports of debris being picked up and thrown and then they turn into deadly projectiles." 

A beach hazard also was issued Monday and remains in effect until 7 p.m. Monday until Tuesday afternoon. 

In a statement, the NWS said waves reaching 3 to 5 feet are expected with dangerous swimming conditions due to incoming thunderstorms.

Rip currents and structural currents also are expected.

