UPDATE: NWS weather advisory extended to 5 p.m. as storm system hits Region

A major winter storm system continued to move across Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area early Tuesday, resulting in snowfall, slick roads and some crashes on major interstates.
Conditions prompted the National Weather Service to extend a winter weather advisory for Northwest Indiana's five counties from 4 to 5 p.m.
Forecasters expect periods of briefly heavy snowfall and mixed precipitation throughout the day.
Lake and Porter counties — including the communities of Gary, Hammond, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso and Chesterton — likely will see snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.
In parts of Newton and Jasper counties, including Morocco, Rensselaer and DeMotte, up to an inch of snow and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch were expected, NWS said.
The system moving across the Chicago area Tuesday could bring the city close to its normal snowfall levels for the winter season so far, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sodja.
Prior to the storm, Chicago picked up about 8.6 inches of snow through Jan. 24 — about only half of its normal snowfall, Sodja said.
In addition, lakeshore flooding is possible until about noon. East-northeast winds of 30 to 40 mph could cause waves reaching 8 to 13 feet high, NWS reported.
The snow-covered and icy road conditions are blamed for a state snowplow winding up on its side around 8 a.m. Tuesday along U.S. 20 at the intersection of Ind. 520, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The driver of the truck appears to have escaped injury in the incident, said Cassy Bajek, public relations director for INDOT's Northwest District.
The cause of the rollover is under investigation, she said, but there is no report of the driver striking anything.
Porter County government reported Tuesday that all of its 38 trucks have been out plowing and salting roads since 3:30 a.m.
"They are reporting that cleanup is moving a bit quicker than anticipated, but there is still significant ice remaining on the roads and snow continues to fall," according to a social media post. "The roads remain very slick. Residents are urged to allow additional time for traveling to work this morning and to drive very slowly."
Valparaiso police said city snowplows also would be out and warned motorists to stay at least three vehicle lengths behind the trucks.
Portage police said it planned extra patrols to enforce a city ordinance prohibiting prolonged parking on the paved or traveled portions of streets during a snowfall of more than 2 inches.
"Violators face a fine as well as having their vehicle impounded," police said.
Additional Region communities have similar ordinances prohibiting street parking during inclement snow days, including Cedar Lake, Highland and St. John.
Meteorologist Brian Leatherwood with NWS' Romeoville office said late Tuesday morning that a majority of the system had moved farther north than anticipated, though it was still "fairly" active locally.
"We are still seeing some snow showers out there," Leatherwood said. "This event is not over yet."
In Valparaiso, visibility was down to about three miles due to the snow, with temperatures below freezing about 11:30 a.m. Across the state line, Illinois was beginning to see lake-effect snow at about the same time.
Northwest Indiana could see lake-effect snow in the afternoon. It may linger throughout the evening, even as precipitation brought on by the storm system dissipates, Leatherwood said.
"We expect this system probably to be out of here overnight," minus lingering lake effect snow, Leatherwood said.
Then, on Wednesday afternoon, there's a potential for quick-moving snow that may cause up to a quarter of an inch near the lakefront.
"We can't rule out some light flurries with that system, but that one shouldn't have the impact that we're seeing with this present system," he said.
A break from precipitation is in the forecast for Thursday and into Friday, though colder air could follow the system as it moves eastward. Much of Northwest Indiana could see temperatures in the lower teens.
Finally, another system is on track to move across the area Saturday, though it was too soon to tell if it would bring any precipitation, Leatherwood said.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince declared a snow emergency at 4 p.m. Monday, meaning vehicles cannot be parked on snow routes and snow may not be pushed from private property onto city streets. Illegally parked cars are subject to towing and impoundment, while illegal snow dumping may be subject to a fine.
In addition, Prince announced all city buildings and facilities will be closed Tuesday because of the storm, but they are scheduled to reopen Wednesday.
Times staff writer Bob Kasarda contributed to this report.
Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates.