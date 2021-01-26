UPDATE: NWS weather advisory extended to 5 p.m. as storm system hits Region

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Violators face a fine as well as having their vehicle impounded," police said.

Additional Region communities have similar ordinances prohibiting street parking during inclement snow days, including Cedar Lake, Highland and St. John.

Meteorologist Brian Leatherwood with NWS' Romeoville office said late Tuesday morning that a majority of the system had moved farther north than anticipated, though it was still "fairly" active locally.

"We are still seeing some snow showers out there," Leatherwood said. "This event is not over yet."

In Valparaiso, visibility was down to about three miles due to the snow, with temperatures below freezing about 11:30 a.m. Across the state line, Illinois was beginning to see lake-effect snow at about the same time.

Northwest Indiana could see lake-effect snow in the afternoon. It may linger throughout the evening, even as precipitation brought on by the storm system dissipates, Leatherwood said.

"We expect this system probably to be out of here overnight," minus lingering lake effect snow, Leatherwood said.

Then, on Wednesday afternoon, there's a potential for quick-moving snow that may cause up to a quarter of an inch near the lakefront.