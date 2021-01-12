 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Officials seek help finding missing Hobart man
alert urgent

UPDATE: Officials seek help finding missing Hobart man

{{featured_button_text}}
Anthony Navakas

Anthony Navakas, 24, of Hobart.

 Provided

HOBART — Officials are seeking help with finding a 24-year-old man reported missing since late December.

Anthony Navakas has been missing from his Hobart home since Dec. 21, according to a news release provided by the Hobart Fire Department.

Navakas' father, who asked not to be identified, said his son left their home in the Lake George Plateau subdivision sometime after 7 p.m. the night he went missing.

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Going airborne with the Aviation Unit

He said it was "very unusual" for him to be gone for more than three weeks straight, adding he would typically call home when he left for extended periods.

Navakas is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Navakas' whereabouts is urged to contact authorities at 219-973-2812 or 219-617-0036.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How man used rubber bands to save owl's life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts