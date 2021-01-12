UPDATE: Officials seek help finding missing Hobart man

HOBART — Officials are seeking help with finding a 24-year-old man reported missing since late December.

Anthony Navakas has been missing from his Hobart home since Dec. 21, according to a news release provided by the Hobart Fire Department.

Navakas' father, who asked not to be identified, said his son left their home in the Lake George Plateau subdivision sometime after 7 p.m. the night he went missing.

He said it was "very unusual" for him to be gone for more than three weeks straight, adding he would typically call home when he left for extended periods.

Navakas is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Navakas' whereabouts is urged to contact authorities at 219-973-2812 or 219-617-0036.

