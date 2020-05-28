You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Police arrest man in hotel shooting
UPDATE: Police arrest man in hotel shooting

Lauren Cross

MERRILLVILLE — Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting at a hotel late Wednesday, police said.

Police responded about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday to the Economy Inn in the 8200 block of Louisiana Street for a report of a person with a gun, Merrillville police Cmdr. Jeff Rice said. 

When they arrived, officers heard a gunshot coming from the hotel. Inside, they found a person with gunshot wounds.

After a search with a Lake County Sheriff's helicopter and K-9, police found a suspect at America's Best Inn, police said.

Police plan to present their case to Lake County prosecutors for possible charges. Rice said the shooting was an isolated incident.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

