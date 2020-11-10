 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Police clarify teen shot in head not dead
police stock
Times file photo

WHITING — Nearly an hour after Whiting police told The Times a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head Saturday died, they retracted their statement, saying he was still alive.

Whiting Police Chief Don Greer said late Tuesday morning detectives recently notified him of the teen's death, then clarified about noon the teen had not died.

"Detective (Jeff) Allard just informed me that he spoke with a nurse and the victim has not expired at this time," Greer said.

Greer did not respond to a request for comment on the teen's medical status, adding, "I’m not at liberty to say right now on what his condition is."

Greer added that he was not able to disclose additional details about last week's shooting, citing an ongoing investigation.

"It is under investigation right now. That is about all I can say," Greer said.

Whiting police found the teen with a gunshot wound to the head about 9:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of West Fred Street. He was transported to St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago and later moved to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Greer said.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Detective Lt. Jeff Allard at 219-659-2186, Greer said.

This is a developing story. Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

