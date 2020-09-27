UPDATE: Police continue search for escaped Lake County police dog, sheriff says

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Nearly 24 hours after a new Lake County Sheriff's Department police dog escaped from its handler, the canine remains on the lam.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, K-9 Dax, a 14-month-old, 60-pound Dutch shepherd escaped its handler, Officer Angelika Ventrice, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez told The Times by phone Sunday morning.

Ventrice and K-9 Dax, along with two other K-9 handlers, had just arrived back from four days of training at Baden K-9 in Ontario, Canada.

"Since it's a new environment and a new handler as well, a K-9 handler, when they were trying to get it into the house, the dog got startled and somehow got away from the handler. The leash came loose," Martinez said.

Martinez said the department and officers from local agencies searched for K-9 Dax overnight Saturday into Sunday. The Sheriff's Department also deployed helicopters and drones to try and locate the canine, Martinez said.

Martinez said the department pays "just over $12,000" for a new K-9.