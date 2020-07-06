UPDATE: Police, firefighters respond to Schererville animal clinic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SCHERERVILLE — First responders were at the scene of a fire at an abandoned animal clinic early Monday.

A heavy police and firefighter presence was at Schererville Animal Hospital, located off U.S. 30, about 9 a.m.

Fire trucks and police cars were seen lined up outside the building, which was partially charred, witnesses said.

Firefighters knocked the flames within minutes, Schererville Fire Chief Robert Patterson said. The building saw "minimal" fire damage and no one was injured.

"There was more water damage than anything," Patterson said.

Officials had not determined a cause as of Monday afternoon but added that the fire was not deemed suspicious.

One lane of westbound traffic was shut down while responders controlled the blaze, witnesses said. Fire agencies from St. John, Lake Hills and Dyer assisted at the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.