UPDATE: Police, firefighters respond to Schererville animal clinic

SCHERERVILLE — First responders were at the scene of a fire at an abandoned animal clinic early Monday.
A heavy police and firefighter presence was at Schererville Animal Hospital, located off U.S. 30, about 9 a.m.
Fire trucks and police cars were seen lined up outside the building, which was partially charred, witnesses said.
Firefighters knocked the flames within minutes, Schererville Fire Chief Robert Patterson said. The building saw "minimal" fire damage and no one was injured.
"There was more water damage than anything," Patterson said.
Officials had not determined a cause as of Monday afternoon but added that the fire was not deemed suspicious.
One lane of westbound traffic was shut down while responders controlled the blaze, witnesses said. Fire agencies from St. John, Lake Hills and Dyer assisted at the scene.
