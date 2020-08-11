UPDATE: Police release findings of fatal 4-vehicle crash

LANSING — An investigation showed two crash victims were ejected from a vehicle after driving the wrong way on Interstate 80 early Monday morning.
On Tuesday, Illinois State Police released more details about the fatal four-vehicle crash on the Borman Expressway.
A 47-year-old Lynwood woman and another woman whose age and residence are unknown died in the crash, police said. Neither names have been released as of Tuesday afternoon.
State police responded to the scene about 4:30 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Burnham Avenue.
A black Nissan Rogue was driving west in the left eastbound lane of I-80 near Burnham Avenue, preliminary investigations showed. Police said it is unknown why the vehicle was traveling the wrong way.
The driver lost control of the vehicle, going off the road onto the left shoulder, hitting a concrete barrier in the center of the interstate, police said.
The Nissan then drove back into the eastbound lanes, striking the front end of a black Chevrolet Equinox. The Nissan continued on to the right and was struck by a blue semi-trailer.
Next, a black Chevrolet Silverado struck the Equinox, which was at a standstill in a middle lane after being hit the first time.
The driver and passenger of the Nissan Rogue were ejected from the vehicle and died from their injuries at the scene. The drivers of the Equinox and the semi were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Illinois State Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.
