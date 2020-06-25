UPDATE: Portage man identified in fatal crash; police say chase topped 80 mph

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE STATION – A 21-year-old Portage man was fleeing police early Thursday at a speed in excess of 80 mph before crashing into the rear of a semitrailer truck on a local stretch of westbound Interstate 94 and dying as a result of his injuries, according to Portage police.

The man, who was identified as Theodore D. Hickman, had a valid driver’s license with a motorcycle learner’s permit, said Sgt. Rob Maynard, public information officer with the Portage Police Department.

But the motorcycle he was driving did not have a license plate affixed to it and records show no valid license plate registered to the vehicle, he said.

Portage police said they first encountered Hickman on the 1998 Honda motorcycle at 12:40 a.m. when an officer saw him traveling westbound on Central Avenue near the intersection of Willowcreek Road.

As the officer began following the bike to determine if it was speeding, the motorcycle was seen disregarding the stop sign on Central Avenue at Willowdale Road, Maynard said. The bike then disregarded a traffic signal at Dombey Road as it continued at a high rate of speed westbound on Central Avenue.