You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Portage man identified in fatal crash; police say chase topped 80 mph
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Portage man identified in fatal crash; police say chase topped 80 mph

{{featured_button_text}}
Portage crash

The motorcycle involved in a fatal crash early Thursday along westbound lanes of Interstate 94 in Lake Station.

 Provided by Indiana State Police

LAKE STATION – A 21-year-old Portage man was fleeing police early Thursday at a speed in excess of 80 mph before crashing into the rear of a semitrailer truck on a local stretch of westbound Interstate 94 and dying as a result of his injuries, according to Portage police.

The man, who was identified as Theodore D. Hickman, had a valid driver’s license with a motorcycle learner’s permit, said Sgt. Rob Maynard, public information officer with the Portage Police Department.

But the motorcycle he was driving did not have a license plate affixed to it and records show no valid license plate registered to the vehicle, he said.

Portage police said they first encountered Hickman on the 1998 Honda motorcycle at 12:40 a.m. when an officer saw him traveling westbound on Central Avenue near the intersection of Willowcreek Road.

As the officer began following the bike to determine if it was speeding, the motorcycle was seen disregarding the stop sign on Central Avenue at Willowdale Road, Maynard said. The bike then disregarded a traffic signal at Dombey Road as it continued at a high rate of speed westbound on Central Avenue.

After the officer activated emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the motorcycle, the bike disregarded another traffic signal as it turned north on Ind. 51 and then it continued west on Interstate 94, police said.

The officer was traveling 80 mph in a 55-mph zone in the center lane of the highway following the motorcycle when the bike sped away, closing in on a semitrailer truck ahead, police said. Both the bike and truck pulled over to the right lane simultaneously, at which time a collision occurred.

"Despite wearing a helmet the motorcycle driver suffered serious trauma injuries and was transported by EMS to Northlake Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced deceased," police said.

State police officers responded to the scene at 12:50 a.m. to conduct an independent crash investigation, according to Portage police. An autopsy and toxicology results are pending through the Lake County coroner's office.

The impact of the crash sent Hickman off the motorcycle, state police said. The collision temporarily closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 94.

All lanes of the highway were reopened by 5 a.m., police said.

Agencies that assisted at the scene included the Lake County Sheriff’s Reconstruction Team, Lake Station Fire/EMS, Burns Harbor Police Department, first Response Towing and Double T Towing.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
1
1
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dolphins learn this fish-catching trick from their peers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts