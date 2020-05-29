UPDATE: Porter, LaPorte county fairs canceled

The Porter and LaPorte county fairs have been canceled because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The LaPorte County Fair, which was scheduled July 12-18, is Indiana’s oldest county fair.
Fair manager Don Stoner said the decision was extremely difficult but one that had to be made given the risk involved and safety precautions that would have to be imposed and followed.
“Part of the fair is you’re gathering with friends. It’s a yearly event. That's when a lot of people get together. To try and make them stand social distanced apart, it is just not possible,” he said.
“After reviewing federal, state and local guidelines and knowing how quickly and easily the COVID-19 virus spreads in large groups of people, the board did not believe it would be possible nor prudent to have the fair at this time,” said Steve Mrozinski, president of the LaPorte County Agricultural Association, which operates the fair.
People who have purchased tickets for the fair or any of the grandstand events, such as the Toby Keith concert, will be contacted in the coming weeks on how those tickets will be handled, fair officials said.
Keith was scheduled to perform July 16.
Talks have been occurring with handlers for Keith since the COVID-19 outbreak in the event the fair had to be canceled.
“There’s something being worked out right now. We’re still working on all of those questions and scenarios,” Stoner said.
The decision comes a week after the LaPorte County branch of Purdue Extension chose not to have its 4-H members and volunteers take part in the fair with their exhibits and competitions.
“We’re fairgoers when we’re not putting one on so it’s going to be a different summer,” Stoner said.
The Porter County Agricultural Society, which would have sponsored this year’s Porter County Fair, announced shortly before noon Friday it made the difficult decision to cancel the it to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
It had been planned for July 23 to Aug. 1.
Marty Good, president of the agricultural society, said Friday the upcoming Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert and for KING & COUNTRY concerts at the fairgrounds are being rescheduled for next year.
“Knowing how easily the virus spreads in large groups, we believe it is the safest path forward for the health and safety of all concerned," Good said in a statement.
“We feel it is necessary to protect fairgoers, exhibitors, volunteers, vendors, partners, performers, concessionaires, youth leaders, employees and sponsors,” he added.
The announcement comes one week after the 168th Lake County Fair was canceled in Crown Point because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.