UPDATE: Porter, LaPorte county fairs canceled

The Porter and LaPorte county fairs have been canceled because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LaPorte County Fair, which was scheduled July 12-18, is Indiana’s oldest county fair.

Fair manager Don Stoner said the decision was extremely difficult but one that had to be made given the risk involved and safety precautions that would have to be imposed and followed.

“Part of the fair is you’re gathering with friends. It’s a yearly event. That's when a lot of people get together. To try and make them stand social distanced apart, it is just not possible,” he said.

“After reviewing federal, state and local guidelines and knowing how quickly and easily the COVID-19 virus spreads in large groups of people, the board did not believe it would be possible nor prudent to have the fair at this time,” said Steve Mrozinski, president of the LaPorte County Agricultural Association, which operates the fair.

People who have purchased tickets for the fair or any of the grandstand events, such as the Toby Keith concert, will be contacted in the coming weeks on how those tickets will be handled, fair officials said.

Keith was scheduled to perform July 16.