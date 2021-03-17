UPDATE: Power restored for many in Crown Point, Merrillville, NIPSCO says

LAKE COUNTY — Power was restored early Wednesday afternoon for thousands of NIPSCO customers in the Crown Point and Merrillville areas.

More than 7,000 customers were without power for about two hours, the electric provider's outage map showed.

As of 1 p.m., power had been restored for most customers, but 105 customers in Hobart were dealing with an outage.

Additional outages in Gary earlier Wednesday might have been connected to power disruptions in Crown Point, NIPSCO spokeswoman Tara McElmurry said.

NIPSCO had not yet determined what caused the outages.

In a message to customers, the company said power was likely to be restored by 1:30 p.m.

In Kouts, about 108 customers were experiencing outages about 1 p.m., the map showed.

To report a power outage to NIPSCO, call 1-800-464-7726 or text "OUT" to 444111.

If possible, outages may also be reported online at www.nipsco.com/outages/power-outages/report-a-power-outage.