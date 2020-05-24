You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Power restored in Winfield after car strikes pole
UPDATE: Power restored in Winfield after car strikes pole

Overhead power lines

Overhead power lines crisscross the Region.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

WINFIELD — Portions of Winfield are back with power after crews replaced a pole near Falling Waters subdivision that was struck by a vehicle late Saturday. 

Amanda Steeb, spokeswoman for Kankakee Valley REMC, said the utility company was notified of the incident at 11:40 p.m. Saturday. 

Crews replaced the pole and power was restored just after 3 p.m. Sunday, Steeb said. 

Around 2,700 members, which includes households and businesses, were without power in Falling Waters, Doubletree, Doubletree West, the northwest portion of Lakes of the Four Seasons and Wiseway Plaza, Steeb said. 

The Winfield outage affected Lake and Porter county residents, as some subdivisions sit on the boundary line, Steeb added. 

Kankakee Valley REMC crews also were out in Porter County through the evening restoring power to more than 500 houses after Saturday night's storm knocked down six power lines, Steeb said. 

Currently, NIPSCO is reporting less than 200 outages in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

