UPDATE: Power restored in Winfield after car strikes pole

WINFIELD — Portions of Winfield are back with power after crews replaced a pole near Falling Waters subdivision that was struck by a vehicle late Saturday.

Amanda Steeb, spokeswoman for Kankakee Valley REMC, said the utility company was notified of the incident at 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

Crews replaced the pole and power was restored just after 3 p.m. Sunday, Steeb said.

Around 2,700 members, which includes households and businesses, were without power in Falling Waters, Doubletree, Doubletree West, the northwest portion of Lakes of the Four Seasons and Wiseway Plaza, Steeb said.

The Winfield outage affected Lake and Porter county residents, as some subdivisions sit on the boundary line, Steeb added.

Kankakee Valley REMC crews also were out in Porter County through the evening restoring power to more than 500 houses after Saturday night's storm knocked down six power lines, Steeb said.