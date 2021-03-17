UPDATE: Power restored to 8,600 customers in Crown Point, Merrillville, NIPSCO says

LAKE COUNTY — Power was restored about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for about 8,600 NIPSCO customers in the Crown Point and Merrillville areas, a spokeswoman said.

The outage lasted about two hours and was caused by an equipment failure at a substation in Merrillville, NIPSCO spokeswoman Tara McElmurry said.

All affected customers had their power restored by 12:30 p.m., she said.

To report a power outage to NIPSCO, call 1-800-464-7726 or text "OUT" to 444111.

If possible, outages may also be reported online at www.nipsco.com/outages/power-outages/report-a-power-outage.

