UPDATE: Power to return shortly for nearly 600 NIPSCO customers Lowell

LOWELL — Power is expected to be restored by about 12:15 p.m. for about 600 NIPSCO customers who were without service late Monday morning, a company official said.

The outages were the result of a capacitor bank equipment failure at Main Street, just east of Clark Street, said NIPSCO Director of Communications Wendy Lussier.

"Crews continue to work to make the necessary repairs, and we thank our customers for their patience as we work to get their power restored as safely and quickly as possible," Lussier said.

The outage was identified about 9:45 a.m. this morning.

NIPSCO's outage map showed the town had a total of 599 affected as of 11:20 a.m.

No other Northwest Indiana communities had any widespread outages at that time.