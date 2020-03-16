UPDATE: Purdue joins IU in extending campus closures through end of spring semester

Remote learning will begin for students on March 30.

Purdue and IU will also plan to close residence halls and will communicate further instructions to students on each campus on Tuesday, according to statements from each university.

No specific directive has been given related to changes to the IU's spring commencement ceremonies. IU will assess this in the coming weeks, according to McRobbie's letter.

IU initially announced last week it would move to online learning methods for the two weeks following students' return from spring break. At that time, all university affiliated international or out-of-state travel for the coming three weeks was suspended.

Since then, the total number of reported COVID-19 cases has risen about to about 3,000, with the U.S. government declaring a national state of emergency, IU President Michael McRobbie said in a Sunday night letter to students.

"The health and safety of the IU community are our foremost concerns as we make vital decisions for the operations of the university," McRobbie said. "We continue to be advised by health experts, including those from county, state and federal agencies."