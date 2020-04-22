UPDATE: Pursuit ends in crash on U.S. 30; Man arrested refuses to identify self, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A fleeing vehicle led chase on Interstate 65, eventually crashing on U.S. 30 in Merrillville on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m. an officer with the Lake County Sheriff's Highway Interdiction Unit attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling north on Interstate 65 near Route 2 at mile marker 240, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.
The driver refused to pull over and a chase ensued going northbound on the interstate. Indiana State Police were called at 3:47 p.m. to assist in the pursuit, Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot said.
Indiana State Police deployed Stop Sticks at mile marker 249 near 109th Avenue. The vehicle drove over the Stop Sticks, puncturing the tires, but kept driving on, Rot said.
As its tires were deflating and disintegrating, the vehicle exited onto westbound U.S. 30, Martinez said.
The vehicle ended up crashing on U.S. 30 near Broadway in Merrillville. Police arrested the man driving the vehicle, which authorities learned was rented out of Florida.
The driver had a handgun and refused to identify himself to police, Martinez said.
“I would like to thank all of the officers involved for the skill and dedication they exhibited in stopping this vehicle and arresting this subject,” said Martinez. "The case is still under investigation."
