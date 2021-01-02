UPDATE: Region communities slowly regaining power; may be multi-day outage for some, NIPSCO says

Over 14,000 Region NIPSCO customers are still without power Saturday evening following a day of wintry weather that resulted in many losing their electricity, the company said.
As of 4 p.m. NIPSCO announced that currently 75 percent of power has been restored to customers of the 63,000 customers originally impacted.
"Because of the severity of the weather conditions, some customers may experience multiple outages," the company said in an announcement. "Due to the number of damages and downed power lines needing repair, this is a multi-day outage event for some customers. We will share updates on restoration timing by community as it becomes available."
NIPSCO officials encouraged customers to make plans to keep safe during the outage. Slick road conditions have also slowed crews' abilities to do repairs, NIPSCO said.
Freezing rain most of Friday downed tree limbs and caused ice damage, knocking out power, NIPSCO said. Crews were working in slick conditions to restore power as safely and quickly as possible, the utility said.
Power was expected to be restored to many by midnight, but some customers might not see their power restored until sometime later Saturday.
Throughout Saturday morning into the afternoon, crews have worked to make progress across Northwest Indiana.
As of 5 p.m. LaPorte communities had the majority of the outages with 5,289 in LaPorte; 1,659 in Westville; and 1,148 in Long Beach, according to the NIPSCO outage map.
Porter County locations were the second-most affected with 855 outages in Valparaiso, 539 in Hebron, 350 in Chesterton and 53 in Portage.
In Lake County, the communities with the most outages included 490 in Crown Point, 271 in Hobart and 255 in Gary.
Smaller clusters of outages were peppered across all of Northwest Indiana, plus communities in the South Bend area.
The company cautioned residents to stay away from downed power lines and to not approach NIPSCO workers as they make assessments and repairs.
"For your safety, if you see a NIPSCO crew or line workers from one of our assisting utilities in your area, please do not approach them," the company said. "We enjoy talking with customers, but these employees are working around dangerous equipment and conditions. They have established safe work zones and are also practicing social distancing to protect themselves and the communities from the spread of COVID-19."
To report an outage, residents can call 1-800-464-7726, text "out" to 444111 or visit nipsco.com/out.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.