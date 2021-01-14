UPDATE: Region man chained starving, skeletal dog, sought on charges, police say

CROWN POINT — A 34-year-old man was wanted Thursday on charges alleging he left a starving dog tied to a cage in a feces- and urine-infested area, causing it to suffer a life-threatening medical condition.
Gregory E. Neely rented a home in the 2900 block of West 41st Avenue in Calumet Township where the dog was found, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
The property owner called Lake County sheriff's police Dec. 31 after he went to check on the property because he'd been alerted that utilities there had been turned off for months, records state.
He told police he was "floored" by conditions inside the house, which was covered wall to wall in 1 to 2 feet of garbage.
Looking through a window, he saw a red dog — which he described as "a poor little skeleton" — tied by a short rope to a wire dog cage filled with feces, court documents state.
Once inside, the owner found an open bag of dog food, but it was placed on a shelf on the wall, records state.
The dog, a pit bull named Crash, was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.
The veterinarian determined the dog was near death due to starvation, had no discernible body fat and obvious loss of muscle mass, had intestinal parasitic disease, suffered from malnutrition and a pancreatic disorder likely caused by eating garbage and nonfood items in the area where it was tied up, records state.
Another witness told police he last saw Neely in March 2020, and the dog had been a "beautiful, 80-pound dog," records state.
Crash weighed 41.7 pounds when he was found abandoned in the home, according to court documents.
Police attempted to reach Neely multiple times by phone and at his place of employment but were unsuccessful, records state.
He's charged with felony cruelty to an animal — mutilation, because the treatment of the dog cause it to lose function of its pancreas, and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to an animal.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said the dog survived and is being fostered in a caring household.
“Neglect of or cruelty to animals is a crime. We investigate reported instances of animal neglect or abuse every year," he said. "We remain committed to bringing the perpetrators of these crimes to justice and also to helping abandoned and injured pets to thrive in loving homes."