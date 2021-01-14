UPDATE: Region man chained starving, skeletal dog, sought on charges, police say

CROWN POINT — A 34-year-old man was wanted Thursday on charges alleging he left a starving dog tied to a cage in a feces- and urine-infested area, causing it to suffer a life-threatening medical condition.

Gregory E. Neely rented a home in the 2900 block of West 41st Avenue in Calumet Township where the dog was found, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

The property owner called Lake County sheriff's police Dec. 31 after he went to check on the property because he'd been alerted that utilities there had been turned off for months, records state.

He told police he was "floored" by conditions inside the house, which was covered wall to wall in 1 to 2 feet of garbage.

Looking through a window, he saw a red dog — which he described as "a poor little skeleton" — tied by a short rope to a wire dog cage filled with feces, court documents state.

Once inside, the owner found an open bag of dog food, but it was placed on a shelf on the wall, records state.

The dog, a pit bull named Crash, was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.